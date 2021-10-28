WazirX finds cryptocurrency Shiba Inu too hot to handle

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
A record-breaking rally and frantic trading in meme-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu disrupted crypto exchange WazirX as its systems could not keep up with the volumes. Listed exclusively on WazirX in India, Shiba Inu is the 11th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $32 billion.
According to traders on WazirX, though the money was transferred from the bank, the orders could not get executed or once placed, they could not get cancelled. Also, those who traded on Wednesday did not get details of their transactions till Thursday morning.
“We are investigating the delays in the WazirX app and website. The team is working on scaling up the systems and will update as soon as it is fixed. Sorry for the inconvenience,” WazirX told its clients in a communication without giving any reason for the tech disruption.
When contacted, Nischal Shetty, CEO, WazirX said, “In the last 24 hours, WazirX clocked a trading volume of over $566 million. This is the highest volume recorded by any crypto exchange in India ever. We also witnessed an all-time high in terms of sign-ups, active traders and concurrent users. It’s over 40X of what we had seen before.”
Shiba Inu has been on a dream run ever since Vitalik Buterin, the founder of the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum, donated around $1 billion (₹7,324 crore) worth of Shiba Inu coins to India’s Covid Crypto Relief Fund. Buterin is a Russian-Canadian programmer and writer, known to be close to Elon Musk.
Shiba Inu was founded in 2020 by an anonymous person going by the Japanese name Ryoshi who put it on the blockchain network to decentralise its operations.
The rally in Shiba Inu can be attributed to the petition on Change.org urging Robinhood, a trading platform, to list the meme-inspired currency. The petition has received more than three lakh signatures.
Also read p14
With inputs from
Debangana Ghosh
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...