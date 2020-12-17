Webinar on ‘Improving your Mutual Fund Investing Experience’ on December 19

Lambo’s 2nd one-off is a mad open-top that is road legal
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and BusinessLine will conduct a webinar on the topic, ‘Improving your Mutual Fund Investing Experience’ on December 19 at 5 pm as part of the Smart Investor series.
Many new investors seem to be interested in equities in Covid-19 times with record number of demat account openings and a surge in trading volumes. Can mutual funds offer a better alternative to them compared to directly investing in stocks? This is a basic question. Recently, there have been some investors in stock markets who struggled with broker defaults and their securities getting locked. Can this happen with a MF?
What are some of the advantages of investing via MFs for beginners compared to direct stock investing? One of the key fears for first-time investors is the ups and downs in returns from market-linked products. How can investors invest in MFs and still get a good night’s sleep without worrying about market volatility? What are pros and cons of investing via the AMC website, going via MFDs or going with online platforms?
The webinar, a conversation between Abhijit Shah, Head of Marketing, Digital and Customer Experience, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, and Aarati Krishnan, Editorial Consultant, BusinessLine, will answer all the above questions and more that are in the mind of investors.
To register for this free webinar, log on to: https://bit.ly/ICICIBL2 or scan the QR code
