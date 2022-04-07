XPay.Life partners with NBBL to digitise cash counters of BEST Electricity in Mumbai

XPay.Life has partnered with NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd (NBBL) facilitate seamless electricity bill payments customers of BEST Electricity in Mumbai.

“The BEST’s BOCP (Biller’s Own Collection Point) will now be completely digitised with user-friendly solutions for its customers to undertake a plethora of utility transactions over and above electricity bills payments,” said a statement on Thursday.

The digitisation – powered by NBBL, will take place through three different methods of payments. This will include deployment of point of sale machines at select cash counters of BEST, Touch Screen Kiosks at various BEST locations and also by deployment of XPay.Life mobile vans to the locations of the customers on select days of the week. This will enable payment through both touch screen kiosks and Mobile POS installed inside the van.

Customers will not only be able to pay BEST bills at all these locations but also can get access to utility bills like LPG booking, mobile bill payments, insurance payments and DTH recharges.