hamburger

Money & Banking

Yes Bank set to exit reconstruction scheme

Our Bureau | Updated on: Jun 08, 2022
File image

File image | Photo Credit: Gerra Madhusudan 10751@Chennai

Bank reports turnaround and progress; alternative board under formation

Mumbai, June 8 Private sector lender YES Bank is set to exit from its reconstruction scheme at the end of over two years. The board appointed under the reconstruction scheme has recommended to shareholders the formation of an alternative board in line with the scheme, according to the bank’s statement on Wednesday. This follows YES Bank’s turnaround and its significant progress after the implementation of the YES Bank Reconstruction Scheme March 2020, it further said. The alternative board is being constituted and will operate under existing laws and regulations, as against the current board functioning under the ambit of the reconstruction scheme. Sunil Mehta, Chairman, YES Bank, said, “YES Bank today accomplishes a significant milestone of coming out of the reconstruction scheme by initiating the formation of the alternate Board.”

Published on June 08, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you