YES Bank to write down Rs 8,415 crore of AT1 bonds

Private sector lender YES Bank has said that its additional Tier I bonds worth Rs 8,415 crore will be written down.
“After considering capital infusion of Rs 10,000 crore and write down of Basel III compliant AT1 Bonds aggregating to Rs 8,415 crore AT I ratio and Tier II ratio are capped at 1.5 per cent and 2 per cent respectively if CET I ratio is below regulatory requirements,” it said in a media release.
The move is in line with the proposed draft reconstruction scheme by the Reserve Bank of India, which had proposed permanently writing down these bonds.
“Additionally, based on the Scheme, contractual terms and legal assessment, the Bank believes AT 1 bonds amounting to Rs 8,695 crore can be utilised to enhance the common equity of the Bank as of date. The capital infusion and consideration of the AT 1 bonds is expected to improve the CET 1 ratio of the Bank and enable it to meet the minimum requirements of the RBI,” the bank’s auditor had also written in its notes as part of the third quarter results.
However, there had been some confusion amongst investors on the status of these bonds after the government notified the YES Bank Reconstruction Scheme 2020.
“Unless otherwise expressly provided in this Scheme, all contracts, deeds, bonds, agreements, powers of attorney, grants of legal representation and other instruments of whatever nature, subsisting or having effect immediately before the commencement of this Scheme, shall be effective to the extent and in the same manner, as was applicable before such commencement,” it had said.
This write down is expected to further increase angst amongst small investors against the bank, many of which were encouraged to invest in the AT1 bonds for better returns.
A number of mutual funds have already approached the court seeking legal recourse against the proposed move. Some had also written to the RBI seeking that a part of the bonds be converted to equity at a haircut of about 80 per cent.
Meanwhile, the lender also said that interest on AT1 capital bonds amounting to Rs 8.4 crore was also due on March 5 and it has sought permission from RBI to pay it. “As per terms and condition of the instrument, approval from RBI is a prerequisite for interest payout. The bank has submitted an application for payment of interest on January 05, 2020, however approval for the same is still awaited,” it said.
