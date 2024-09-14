Cross-border trade of electricity is nothing new. It has been happening for some time now through bilateral agreements, memorandum of understandings or power trade agreements between the two countries. But the recent developments in Bangladesh have once again generated the debate on the policy side and the element of risk involved for the players involved, this and more in the latest episode of Energonomics.

In this episode of the Energonomics podcast, Richa Mishra speaks with Dr. Khondaker Golam Moazzem, a leading industrial economist and Research Director at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), a prominent think tank based in Dhaka. They discuss Bangladesh’s position on the issue and explore the potential way forward.

