Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s oil minister, has announced plans to include petrol, diesel and natural gas under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as part of the new cabinet. This is what he said the day he took office. This has led to debates and discussions.
In this latest episode of Energonomics Podcast, businessline’s Richa Mishra and Shishir Sinha get into an interesting conversation on whether GST could solve India’s rising fuel price problem.
--
Podcast Host: Richa Mishra, Guest: Shishir Sinha, Producer: Renil S Varghese
