Amid the conventional heteronormativity, there are several gender expressions that we ignorantly, fail to recognize. One of them is gender fluidity.

Gender Fluidity, in simple terms, means that a person’s gender changes over time. It can also be defined as the way people feel outside the binary gender structure. In this podcast, we talk about what gender fluidity is, how important pronouns are for a person and how it is to live as a gender-fluid person in India.

Listen in.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit