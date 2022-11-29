A stable livelihood under the Amul model coupled with an increased income over the past five years is a big pro-incumbency factor for over 36 lakh dairy producers, whose vote will decide the outcome in at least 88 seats out of the Municipal corporation areas in Gujarat polls.

Rutam Vora takes a look at how Gujarat’s dairy cooperatives are key to political success.

Listen in!

