On February 1, 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the current Narendra Modi government’s last full budget before the general elections next year. Even as the world is coming out of the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic, experts believe threats like the war in Ukraine, the surge in the dollar’s price and high inflation could push the world into a recession. This puts the Union Budget into the spotlight.

Every budget is crucial to the economy and this year is no different. V Nivedita talked to Senior Deputy Editor B Baskar to know what we can expect from the upcoming Budget. In the first episode of businessline’s special series on the budget, we talk about:

1. How a recession in the West could impact the Indian economy

2. The ways to boost domestic demand

3. The Centre’s focus on building infrastructure

4. The Indian ‘manufacturing conundrum’

5. Helping MSMEs

6. Reforming the agricultural sector

Tune in daily for a new episode on the Union Budget!