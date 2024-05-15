In this State of The Economy Podcast, businessline’s Subramani Ra Mancombu speaks to Colin Shah, founder and Managing Director of Kama Jewellery, on India’s Gems and Jewellery exports.

In the 2023-24 fiscal, India saw a significant downturn in its Gems and Jewellery Exports, experiencing a 15% decline in dollar terms from a substantial $37.64 billion to $32.02 billion. This decline comes amidst a backdrop of geopolitical tensions in West Asia, coupled with the ripple effects of inflation and tepid economic growth, painting a challenging scenario for the industry.

As the sector prepares for further setbacks, it’s important to understand the reasons for this decline and find ways to revive the industry.

The podcast also looks at the role of policy initiatives in fostering a conducive environment for manufacturing and investment within the industry.

Amidst the volatile gold and silver prices and the looming specter of geopolitical uncertainties, Shah offers nuanced projections for the trajectory of these commodities.

(Host: Subramani Ra Mancombu, Producer: Siddharth Mathew Cherian)

