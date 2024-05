In this 10 Years of NDA podcast, businessline’s Abhishek Law speaks to Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, a Rajya Sabha MP from the CPI(M) and also a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, on the state of education in India in the last decade, and where efforts need to be made by the next government.

