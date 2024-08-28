In the kitchens across Goa, women are busy crafting their culinary masterpieces. From delicious snacks, homemade sweets, pickles, masalas and lots more. These women are beneficiaries of CHAVAT-E-BAZAAR initiative that invites them to showcase their creations, turning their homes into vibrant hubs of E-commerce.

