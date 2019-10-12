Behind the PM Modi, Chinese President Jinping informal meet at Mamallapuram

The first informal summit between India and China last year in Wuhan led to fresh stability in relations between the two countries. It gave a fresh momentum and strategic communication between the two countries, and also increased the ties between the two countries, said Prime Minister Modi at the bilateral delegation meeting between India and China, held at the beach resort Fisherman’s Cove Hotel in Kovalam, about 22 km from Mamallapuram.

There have been deep cultural and trade relations between China and Tamil Nadu. For most part of the last 2,000 years, India and China have been economic powers, said Modi.