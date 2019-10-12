Slideshow

Behind the PM Modi, Chinese President Jinping informal meet at Mamallapuram

TE Rajasimhan | Updated on October 12, 2019 Published on October 12, 2019

The first informal summit between India and China last year in Wuhan led to fresh stability in relations between the two countries. It gave a fresh momentum and strategic communication between the two countries, and also increased the ties between the two countries, said Prime Minister Modi at the bilateral delegation meeting between India and China, held at the beach resort Fisherman’s Cove Hotel in Kovalam, about 22 km from Mamallapuram.

There have been deep cultural and trade relations between China and Tamil Nadu. For most part of the last 2,000 years, India and China have been economic powers, said Modi.

 

Published on October 12, 2019

Behind the PM Modi, Chinese President Jinping informal meet at Mamallapuram

In pics: Modi-Xi informal summit

Border games

Urban Ladder's first retail store in Chennai

In Pictures | Vijayadashami celebrations

In Pictures | Ahead of Dusshera, Ravana effigies come to life in New Delhi’s Titarpur

In Pictures | Modi-Xi Meet: Preparations underway in Mamallapuram

In pictures: Second Vande Bharat train to be flagged-off on Thursday

In pictures | BSNL unions’ lunch hour protest

In Pictures | Remembering Mahatma Gandhi