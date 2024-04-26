Polling was underway on Friday in 88 constituencies spread across 13 States and union territories in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging people to cast their votes in record numbers.

Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Asserting that their vote is their voice, Modi especially told the youth and women voters to turn up at the polling booths in great numbers, and said a high voter turnout strengthens democracy.

Photo: - A security person guards as elderly people wait to cast their votes for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha polls at a polling station at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, in Bengaluru, Friday, April 26, 2024.

Photo: - People wait in queues to cast their votes for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha polls at a polling station at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, in Bengaluru, Friday, April 26, 2024.

Booth for specially abled (Divyang) in Yelahanka, Karnataka, during the second phase of Lok Sabha polls

Booth for specially abled (Divyang) in Yelahanka, Karnataka, during the second phase of Lok Sabha polls

Former CM Kumaraswamy of JDS accuses Congress of distributing gift coupons to voters in his Bengaluru Rural constituency to influence votes.

1 / 0