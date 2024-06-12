TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for a fourth term on Wednesday at a ceremony that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers.

Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan and Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh were among the 24 ministers in Naidu’s cabinet who were administered the oath of office by Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer.

PM Modi hugged and patted Chandrababu Naidu after the TDP supremo took the oath of office. The ceremony was also attended by Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and J P Nadda. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present.

“Attended the oath-taking ceremony of the new Andhra Pradesh government. Congratulations to Naidu on becoming the Chief Minister and also to all the others who took oath as ministers in the government,” said Modi in a post on X.

The TDP, Janasena and BJP government in the southern state is “fully committed to taking AP (Andhra Pradesh) to new heights of glory and fulfilling the aspirations of the state’s youth”, Modi said.

Photo: RAO GN Supporters during the swearing-in ceremony of TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu and the state cabinet ministers, at Gannavaram in Krishana district.

Photo: - Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan and actor K Chiranjeevi during the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu, in Amaravati, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Chirag Paswan are also seen.

Photo: - **EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and TDP supremo and Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter's swearing-in ceremony, in Amaravati, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_12_2024_000163B)

Photo: - Prime Minister Narendra Modi with TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter's swearing-in ceremony, in Amaravati.

Photo: GIRI KVS Prime Minister Narendra Modi and N. Chandrababu Naidu after the latter was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh at Gannavaram on Wednesday.

Photo: - **EDS: IMAGE VIA PMO** Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, TDP supremo and newly sworn Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, state ministers Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh and others during the ceremony, in Amaravati, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_12_2024_000173B)

Photo: - Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu holds a meeting with his state cabinet ministers at his residence.

Photo: GIRI KVS N. Chandrababu Naidu being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh at Gannavaram in Krishna district on Wednesday.

Photo: GIRI KVS Actor Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna at the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, at Gannavaram in Krishna district

Photo: GIRI KVS Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, at Gannavaram in Krishna district.

Photo: GIRI KVS Actor Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth Latha Rajinikanth and BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari at the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, at Gannavaram in Krishna district on Wednesday.

1 / 0 Supporters during the swearing-in ceremony of TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu and the state cabinet ministers, at Gannavaram in Krishana district. Photo: RAO GN

