Narendra Modi was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday for a record-equalling third term, heading a 72-member Union Council of Ministers that put emphasis on continuity, youth and experience while also rewarding partners in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government.

Along with Modi, senior BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar, all ministers in the Modi 2.0 cabinet, took oath as cabinet ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of secrecy and office to Modi and 30 Cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent charge, and 36 Ministers of State.

Text/Pics: PTI

Photo: ATUL YADAV Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves after taking oath, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

PM-designate Narendra Modi with Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the oath-taking ceremony as prime minister for the third consecutive term, in New Delhi.

Photo: ATUL YADAV BJP MP Amit Shah takes oath as minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Photo: ATUL YADAV BJP leader S Jaishankar takes oath as minister, being administered by President Droupadi Murmu, at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Photo: Ravi Choudhary Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi with BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and other leaders at the swearing-in ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Photo: ATUL YADAV BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and JP Nadda at the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi and other ministers, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Photo: Ravi Choudhary President Droupadi Murmu administers oath of office to BJP MP Suresh Gopi as minister, at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

Photo: ATUL YADAV BJP MP Rajnath Singh being greeted by party leader Harsh Malhotra during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Sunday, June 9, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party MP Amit Shah are also seen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after taking oath, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Sunday, June 9, 2024.

1 / 0 BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman takes oath as minister, being administered by President Droupadi Murmu, at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Photo: ATUL YADAV

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit