Learn why cashew prices are soaring and what this implies for consumers.

In this latest episode of Trending Commodity Picks, we explore the factors contributing to the global cashew shortage, including production declines, export restrictions, and weather-related challenges. Learn how this shortage is impacting prices in India, the second-largest producer of cashews, and what to expect in the coming months.

