Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 75 Digital Banking Units on October 17, 2022. During the event, he said, “Digital Banking Unit is a big step in the direction of ‘Ease of Living’ for the common citizens.”

Commercial banks can set up Digital Banking Units or DBUs to provide digital banking services to their customers. These units act as digital financial literacy centres, and help banks expand the reach of these services. How will these benefit the customers? Watch the video to know more.