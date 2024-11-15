Describing pollution as a “transboundary” issue, India has urged nations, especially Pakistan and Bangladesh, to take proactive and collaborative measures to manage and mitigate air pollution across borders. India made the appeal on Wednesday at the COP29 summit -- the 29th edition of the United Nations climate talks currently underway in Baku, Azerbaijan. The Air Quality Index in Delhi hit the ‘severe’ category, exceeding the 400 mark for the first time this season on Wednesday, while Lahore recorded an alarming AQI of 1,000 a week ago.
