New Delhi, June 22 (ANI):FM Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Today’s GST Council meeting has taken a lot of decisions on trade facilitation, easing compliance burden and relief to taxpayers in terms of compliance easing out.”

On asked about the bringing fuel under GST she said that a provision has already been made by former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley by including petrol and diesel into GST law. What is remaining is for the states to come together to discuss and decide on the rate of the levy.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said “...At the moment, the intention of the GST as it was brought in by former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is to have the petrol and diesel in GST. It is up to the states to decide and come together and get petrol and diesel into GST. The intent of the Central Government is clear, we want the GST to include petrol and diesel...”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the next meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is tentatively scheduled for mid to late August. GST Council proposes exemption for specific services offered by Indian Railways to the general public, as well as for intra-railway transactions. The sale of platform tickets and services such as retiring rooms, waiting rooms, cloakroom facilities, and battery-operated car services are now exempt from GST. This session aims to address the pending agenda items from today’s meeting. Today’s GST Council meeting was marked by several key decisions aimed at easing the compliance burden and providing relief to taxpayers.

