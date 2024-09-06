High demand for eco-friendly idols in Hyderabad ahead of Ganesh Chathurthi

Updated - September 06, 2024 at 11:30 AM.

With barely a day left for Ganesh Chathurthi, the city of Hyderabad is abuzz with festive fervour, and idol makers are gearing up to keep up with the surging demand. Residents are flocking to outlets in search of the perfect replica of Lord Ganesha for this year's celebrations. The ones made out of clay and natural fibres -- devoid of chemical-laden colours are exactly what the devotees are looking for.

Video Credit: Businessline