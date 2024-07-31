Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan urged people to show “generosity and sensitivity” to the victims of Wayanad landslide.

A massive landslide struck hilly areas of district of Kerala as early as 3 am in morning on Tuesday taking 132 lives.

Khan said that he would visit relief camps if situations support.

Khan said, “If possible, I will visit the area particularly the relief camps. I would like to endorse what our Chief Minister has said that Kerala even earlier in 2018 and 2019, when it was hit by heavy floods, the people of Kerala have stood up and they had come forward because to be this kind of massive tragedy, we need help from every side. I hope that people will display the same generosity and sensitivity to the victims of Wayanad.”

Over 180 people were missing and more than 300 houses were completely destroyed in the landslides that hit the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of the district, they said.

Rescue teams comprising the Army, Navy and NDRF are collectively looking for survivors by unearthing the debris and breaking into the remains of houses destroyed or covered up with mud in the landslides.