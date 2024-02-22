We delve deep at the contentious issue of tax devolution in India, sparking the South Tax Movement led by Siddaramaiah and peers. We dissect the complex formulas of the Finance Commission, exploring the weightage given to population, demographic performance, and income distance. Economist insights, comparative data, and state budget analysis unveil the disparities faced by states like Bihar versus the South. Is the current formula fair? Let the numbers speak.
Reportage: Lokeshwarri SK and Parvathi Benu
Production: Siddharth Mathew
Video: Bijoy Ghosh
#SouthTaxMovement #TaxDevolution #FinanceCommission #IndianEconomy #DemographicPerformance
