As part of the fourth phase of general elections, polling is in progress for 175 Assembly Constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha seats. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan and actors Chiranjeevi Konidela, Jr.NTR, Allu Arjun have already cast their votes.
Video Credit: ANI
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.