#Nifty and #NiftyBank index have risen last week. But on the charts, the short-term picture is looking mixed. The benchmark indices can go either way from here. We prefer to stay out of the market and watch the price action to get clarity. #DowJones is looking relatively much weaker than the #Nifty and the #NiftyBank index

#Nifty has support at 22,200. If that holds, a rise to 22,900-23,000. But if it breaks 22,200, then a fall to 22,000 and 21,900 can be seen. A break below 21,900 will be very bearish for the #nifty50 to see 21,600-21,500 on the downside.

#NiftyBank index has support at 48,000. If that holds, a rise to 49,300 and 50,000 can be seen. A break below 48,000 on the other hand can drag the #niftybankindex down to 47,000.

#DowJones has resistances at 38,500, 38,900 and 39,100. As long as it trades below these resistances, the outlook is bearish for a fall to 37,200 and 37,000

