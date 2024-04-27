#Nifty and #NiftyBank index have risen last week. But on the charts, the short-term picture is looking mixed. The benchmark indices can go either way from here. We prefer to stay out of the market and watch the price action to get clarity. #DowJones is looking relatively much weaker than the #Nifty and the #NiftyBank index
#Nifty has support at 22,200. If that holds, a rise to 22,900-23,000. But if it breaks 22,200, then a fall to 22,000 and 21,900 can be seen. A break below 21,900 will be very bearish for the #nifty50 to see 21,600-21,500 on the downside.
#NiftyBank index has support at 48,000. If that holds, a rise to 49,300 and 50,000 can be seen. A break below 48,000 on the other hand can drag the #niftybankindex down to 47,000.
#DowJones has resistances at 38,500, 38,900 and 39,100. As long as it trades below these resistances, the outlook is bearish for a fall to 37,200 and 37,000
#niftyprediction, #nifty, #nifty50, #niftyanalysis, #niftyweeklyanalysis, #niftytomorrow, #niftytomorrowprediction, #niftyviewtomorrow, #nifty_bank_nifty_prediction, #banknifty, #bankniftyprediction, #bankniftyanalysis, #bankniftytrading, #niftybank, #bankniftytomorrow, #dowjonesprediction, #dowjones analysis, #dowjonestrading, #dowjonesindex, #dowjonesanalysis , #niftybanknifty, #niftybankniftyprediction, #niftybankniftylevels, #usmarketcrash, #usmarkets,
BL Portfolio: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/
Write to the following email ids for any queries on
1) Futures & Options (F&O) : derivatives@thehindu.co.in
2) Technical outlook on the specific stocks: techtrail@thehindu.co.in
3) Mutual Funds: mf@thehindu.co.in
4) Investments, Personal finance: blportfolio@thehindu.co.in
SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES
Facebook - Blportfolio
LinkedIn - BL Portfolio
Twitter - @BlPortfolio
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.