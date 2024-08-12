Incessant rains continued to batter parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, Solan, and Mandi, on Monday morning. The weather department has issued an ‘orange’ alert for the hilly state. Many local residents in Shimla expressed anxiety due to reports of flooding in other parts of the state.
