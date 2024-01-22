Ayodhya is all set for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Mandir on January 22. The idol of Ram Lalla has been placed inside sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya. People across India flocked to Ayodhya to witness the historic event. The excited devotees, singing and dancing to the tune of Ram bhajans could be seen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the ‘Pran Pratishtha’. Also, a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Notably, the process of Pran Pratishtha has already started from January 16. On Jan 18, Ram Lalla’s idol was installed in the sanctum sectorum of the grand new temple.

