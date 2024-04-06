Money is the medium for commerce, we all know, but can it be a means of communication? At a unique exhibition at the Alliance Francaise in Delhi, featuring 25-odd French banknotes, blown up to large poster size, Rukmini Dahanukar, an independent researcher and founder-partner of brand design consultancy Nirmiti, shows us the symbolism, propaganda, art, design and romance in currency notes.
Watch this video to know more.
