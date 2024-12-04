Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Bank of India The outlook is bullish. The stock is getting good support around ₹107. Moving average cross over on the daily chart also strengthens the bullish case. We expect the share price to go up in the coming days. Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit