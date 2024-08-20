As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his much-anticipated visit to Warsaw, the Indian business community in Poland has expressed optimism about the potential to deepen people-to-people connections between the two nations. This sentiment is especially strong in the heart of the city, particularly at ‘Chaiwala,’ a popular restaurant that attracts both Indian and Polish communities.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.