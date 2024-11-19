Delhi’s air quality worsened to the ‘severe plus’ category on Monday with the city recording an AQI of 484. Tighter pollution control measures, under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan came into force in the morning.
The seven key restrictions enforced under GRAP IV are as follows. Watch to know more.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.