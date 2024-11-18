Despite longstanding geopolitical differences, India and China have come together to oppose a proposed carbon border tax introduced by the European Union (EU) at the COP29 Summit in Baku.
The tax aims to impose levies on imported goods like steel, cement, and aluminium, with the goal of ensuring fair competition for EU-produced goods while cutting emissions.
However, India, China, and other developing nations argue that the tax infringes on UN climate principles and disproportionately impacts their economies.
Watch this video to know more.
