After Delhi and Mumbai, Chennai cluster to get most private trains

After Mumbai and Delhi clusters, the Chennai cluster has a significant share in the proposed public-private partnership in passenger train operations. The Railways has allocated 16 train rakes with 1,052 average train-km for the Chennai cluster under the programme that is planned to be rolled out by 2023.
Under the programme, 151 modern rakes on 109 routes are planned. This is 5 per cent of the existing 2,800 mail/express rakes across Indian Railways. The concession period will be for 35 years.
The main objective of this programme is to reduce transit time; enhance safety, reduce demand and supply deficit in the passenger transport sector. The programme is likely to bring private investment of nearly ₹30,000 crore in the rail sector, according to reports.
Out of the 109 pair routes planned - Mumbai-1 and Mumbai-2 clusters will have a 24 train rake each; followed by Delhi-1 and Delhi-2 clusters with 24 train rakes and Chennai with 16 train rakes. The rest is split among other clusters, including Prayagraj, Howrah, Patna and Secunderabad.
The concessionaire needs to pay fixed haulage charges for path, stations, access to railway infrastructure and charges for electricity consumed. The concessionaire needs to share revenue with Indian Railways under a competitive bidding.
Private entities need to ensure 95 per cent punctuality; not more than one failure per lakh km of travel and ensure high level of cleanliness.
Under Make in India, the majority of trains need to be manufactured in India. Trains will be operated by driver and guard of Indian Railways. Tests and trials to validate rolling stock operation will be done by Research Designs and Standards Organisation.
