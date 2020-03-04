After students, Stanza Living expands services to working professionals

Student housing provider, Stanza Living, is expanding its services with customised living spaces for working professionals.

The company is starting with a 10,000-beds capacity across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Coimbatore, this will be a separate line of business designed around the lifestyle needs of working professionals. At the same time, the company is expected to continue deepening the foothold of its flagship student housing business in new and existing markets, said Anindya Dutta, MD and Co-founder, Stanza Living.

The shared living sector in India has largely been fragmented, unorganised and sub-par on quality.

Stanza Living will offer end-to-end managed, service-focussed, technology-enabled living and accommodation solutions, said Dutta.

Residents will get a host of features including well designed residence spaces, chef-curated meals, Wi-Fi, laundry service, housekeeping and round-the-clock security, he added.

“After building largest student living company and successfully catering to student requirements across 10 cities, we feel this is the appropriate time to foray into the working professional category. Like our student offering, we have invested in understanding the nuanced needs of working professionals and will be launching a separate product offering designed for their lifestyle requirements. We are on target to grow this category multi-fold and consolidate our position as India’s largest shared living operator,” he said.

Sandeep Dalmia, MD and Co-founder, Stanza Living said “Our foray into the working professionals category follows the journey of our student consumers. As they graduate and become potential migrant working professionals, we want to continue delivering an aspirational lifestyle solution adaptable to their evolving needs, wherever they migrate. We are excited to launch our holistic value proposition with 10,000 beds addressing the discerning needs of the diverse migrant working population.”