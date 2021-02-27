AIADMK, PMK strike pact for Tamil Nadu assembly elections

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
After a gap of 20 years, the ruling All India Anna Dravid Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) will together fight the Assembly elections in the State. On Saturday, both the parties finalised a seat sharing arrangement wherein the PMK will contest in 23 seats in the polls to be held on April 6.
In the last Assembly elections, the PMK went alone and lost all the seats. In 2001, it was part of the AIADMK alliance, contested in 27 seats and won 20. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, both the AIADMK and PMK were part of a grand alliance that included the BJP.
The seat-sharing arrangement was made by AIADMK’s Coordinator O Panneerselvam in the presence of Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, PMK president GK Mani and PMK’s youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss.
Ramadoss later told newspersons that the party accepted fewer seats as the AIADMK fulfilled a vital demand — provide 10.5 per cent internal reservation for the Vanniyar community — of the PMK. “EPS will become chief minister again,” he said. The list of constituencies allotted for the party would be announced later, he added.
On Friday, just before the Model Code of Conduct came into effect, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a Bill to provide 10.5 per cent reservation for Vanniyars in education and employment in the State. The internal reservation within the Most Backward Classes category was a key demand of the PMK to be part of the AIADMK alliance.
In a single-phase election, Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 6 and the votes will be counted on May 2.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Bond yields are likely to go up and so will the dollar; these two factors can be a drag on bullion prices
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...