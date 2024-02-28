Akshay Kumar emerged as the most-visible celebrity in TV ads in 2023, while Amitabh Bachchan was seen endorsing the highest number of brands on television in the past year. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was the most visible sports star in TV ads in 2023.

According to Celebrity Endorsement Report 2023 by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research, more than 25 per cent of the ads telecast on TV in the past year were endorsed by celebrities. Of this, film stars’ endorsed ads contributed nearly 80 per cent share, followed by sports stars (12 per cent) and TV stars (7 per cent). Male movie stars contributed nearly 42 per cent share to celeb-endorsed ad volumes.

Highest ad volumes of celebrity endorsed ads was seen in October, which marked the start of the festival season in the country.

The most visible endorsers on TV included Akshay Kumar with 8 per cent share of TV ads, followed by Amitabh Bachchan (4 per cent). Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, Virat Kohli, and Taapasee Pannu also featured among the top 10 most-visible stars in TV ads in the past year, according to the AdEx India report.

In terms of quantum of brands endorsed, Big B topped the charts and was seen endorsing 53 brands. He was followed by MS Dhoni (50 brands) and Virat Kohli (41 brands). Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Kiara Advani were the other celebs featured in the top 10 rankings in terms of quantum of brands endorsed.

Top categories

Food & Beverages (28 per cent), personal care and hygiene (18 per cent) and services (10 per cent) were the top three sectors that leveraged on celebrities to promote products. “In terms of categories, soaps was the top category with 7 per cent share of celebrity ad volumes during 2023 followed by toilet/floor cleaners with 6 per cent share,” the TAM Media report noted.

“More than 50 per cent of the ads endorsed by celebrities fall under top 3 sectors – F&B, Personal Care/Personal Hygiene and Services,” the report added.