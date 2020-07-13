News

Alcohol consumption in Maharashtra fall 59%: Report

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on July 13, 2020 Published on July 13, 2020

The fall in consumption is largely because of the pause in the tourism sector due to the pandemic

Alcohol consumption in Maharashtra has taken a plunge, falling 59 per cent between April and June compared to the same period previous year, Indian Express has reported.

The consumption fell more than half, with people in the State consuming 9.89 crore bulk litres this year, from 24.08 crore bulk litres last year.

The fall in consumption is largely because of the pause in the tourism sector due to the pandemic. Restaurants, hotels, and permit rooms have contributed to 50 per cent of beer consumption, 30 per cent of alcohol spirit, and 40 per cent of liquor sale, said the Indian Express report.

A collapse in the spending power of the salaried community, and the relentless spread of the coronavirus are seen as the most proximate reasons for the fall in consumption.

