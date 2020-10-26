News

Ananya Birla slams US restaurant for being ‘racist’

PTI New York | Updated on October 26, 2020 Published on October 26, 2020

Ananya Birla

The Scopa Italian Roots restaurant is an Italian-American dining place by chef Antonia Lofaso in California.

Ananya Birla, the daughter of Aditya Birla Group’s billionaire chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, has slammed a US restaurant for being racist, saying the Italian-American dining place in California threw her and her family out of their premises.

The singer and artist took to Twitter to share her ordeal on Saturday, saying this is not okay.

This restaurant @ScopaRestaurant literally threw my family and I, out of their premises. So racist. So sad. You really need to treat your customers right. Very racist. This is not okay, she said in a tweet.

We waited for 3 hours to eat at your restaurant. @chefantonia Your waiter Joshua Silverman was extremely rude to my mother, bordering racist. This isn’t okay, Ananya said in another tweet, in which she tagged Lofaso.

She is the daughter of Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and educationist and mental health activist Neerja Birla.

In a tweet, Neerja also lashed out at the restaurant for ill-treating them.

Very shocking absolutely ridiculous behaviour by @ScopaRestaurant. You have no right to treat any of your customers like this, she said.

I have never experienced anything of this sort. Racism exists and is real. Unbelievable. @ScopaRestaurant, their son Aryaman Birla also tweeted.

Published on October 26, 2020
people
USA
Racism
crime, law and justice
