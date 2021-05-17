AP extends curfew till May end

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended the curfew in the State up to end of the month to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At a review meeting on prevailing Covid situation and vaccination, the Chief Minister said “the curfew should be extended to minimum four weeks to contain the situation and it has been only 10 days since the State imposed the curfew.” It was decided to retain the same guidelines wherein the curfew would be in place from 12 pm to 6 am daily.

During the meeting he directed the officials to ensure Covid cases were contained in rural areas by utilising the services of volunteers, Asha workers and Secretariat staff.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to conduct Covid tests on the people identified with symptoms during fever survey and to provide better medical facilities and medicine to those who test positive.

He directed the officials to bring Black Fungus under the Arogyasri Scheme and prepare a protocol to identify the disease at an early stage. The officials were asked to prepare an action plan to take measures to help the children who lost their parents due to Covid pandemic.

While 590 MT of oxygen per day has been allotted to the State, the demand, including from all the Government and private hospitals, is pegged at 590 MT to 610 MT. The officials said that the State has requested the Central Government to allot an Oxygen Express with 80 MT capacity from Jamnagar on a daily basis and the Karnataka government was asked to supply at least 130 MT oxygen from Bellary.