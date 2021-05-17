AP extends curfew till May end

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended the curfew in the State up to end of the month to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
At a review meeting on prevailing Covid situation and vaccination, the Chief Minister said “the curfew should be extended to minimum four weeks to contain the situation and it has been only 10 days since the State imposed the curfew.” It was decided to retain the same guidelines wherein the curfew would be in place from 12 pm to 6 am daily.
Also read: AP Pollution Board develops app to manage, dispose of biomedical waste from Covid hospitals
During the meeting he directed the officials to ensure Covid cases were contained in rural areas by utilising the services of volunteers, Asha workers and Secretariat staff.
The Chief Minister emphasised the need to conduct Covid tests on the people identified with symptoms during fever survey and to provide better medical facilities and medicine to those who test positive.
He directed the officials to bring Black Fungus under the Arogyasri Scheme and prepare a protocol to identify the disease at an early stage. The officials were asked to prepare an action plan to take measures to help the children who lost their parents due to Covid pandemic.
While 590 MT of oxygen per day has been allotted to the State, the demand, including from all the Government and private hospitals, is pegged at 590 MT to 610 MT. The officials said that the State has requested the Central Government to allot an Oxygen Express with 80 MT capacity from Jamnagar on a daily basis and the Karnataka government was asked to supply at least 130 MT oxygen from Bellary.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
On May 15, 1941, New York Yankees baseball star Joe DiMaggio started a 56-game streak of at least one hit in ...
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...