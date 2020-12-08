Bharat Bandh: Farmers stop train in Maharashtra; Roads blocked in Gujarat

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
Members of a farmers’ organisation on Tuesday staged a ‘rail roko’ in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district as part of the Bharat Bandh called by agitating farmer unions to press for repeal of the Centre’s agri laws.
Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna members stopped the Chennai-Ahmedabad Navjeevan Express at Malkapur station in Buldhana district while protesting against the farm laws.
Police detained Sanghatana leader Ravikant Tupkar and his supporters over the incident, after removing them from the rail tracks, an official said.
Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Dhule, Pune and Solapur are closed during the bandh.
Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses are plying as scheduled during the Bharat Bandh, a senior official of the state-run undertaking said. The buses will continue to ply unless there are law and order problems due to the shutdown, he added.
The All India Motor Transport Congress, an apex body of trucker outfits, has joined the bandh and has suspended operations on Tuesday. Transportation of essential commodities like milk, vegetables and fruits have been excluded from the bandh, said Daya Natkar, secretary of Maharashtra Rajya Truck Tempo Tankers Vahatuk Sangh.
Taxi union leader A L Quadros said taxis are plying in Mumbai as the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown had already hit the sector severely.
In Maharashtra, the ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are supporting the bandh. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said people should participate in the “non-political” bandh to support farmers.
“People should willingly take part in the bandh. This will show true support to the farmers. This is not a political bandh though several parties have decided to take part in it,” Raut said.
Protesters blocked three highways in rural Gujarat by placing burning tyres on roads as part of the Bharat Bandh.
A highway connecting Ahmedabad to Viramgam was blocked near Sanand by protesters from the Congress party who placed burning tyres on roads, causing a traffic jam.
Another group of protesters blocked a national highway in Vadodara.
In another incident, a highway connecting Bharuch and Dahej in Bharuch district was similarly blocked near Nandelav by protesters.
Police detained protesters in Ahmedabad and brought the situation under control, an official said.
The state has imposed section 144 of the CrPC, which bans assembly of more than four persons, in view of the Bharat Bandh.
