Biological E inks pact with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for Covid vaccine

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 13, 2020 Published on August 13, 2020

Biological E Limited (BE) has entered into an agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical companies under the Johnson & Johnson umbrella, for a Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

The pact is for the creation/enhancement of manufacturing capacities for drug substance and product for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Ad26.COV2.S.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine candidate is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials.

“Given the magnitude of the Covid-19 pandemic, our ability to mount an effective response will be predicated on the ability to supply the vaccine globally and in significant quantities. This is best achieved through collaboration,” Mahima Datla, Managing Director, BE, said in a release on Thursday.

“We look forward to deploying our manufacturing infrastructure to support Johnson & Johnson’s commitment to global access for its Covid-19 vaccine,” said Narender Dev Mantena, Director of BioE Holdings Inc, who heads BE’s novel vaccine initiative.

Hyderabad-based BE supplies vaccines to over 100 countries and its therapeutic products are sold in India and the US. BE currently has eight WHO-prequalified vaccines in its portfolio.

