Brisk voting in first phase of local body polls in Kerala

The first phase of elections to the local bodies in Kerala across five districts began on a brisk note at 7 am on Tuesday morning, with voters queuing up in long lines at almost all places disproving Covid-19 fears.

Districts going to the polls today are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki. Till 9.10 am, the polling figures available are, overall-14.02 per cent; Thiruvananthapuram-12.93 per cent; Kollam-14.38 per cent; Pathanamthitta-15.05 per cent; Alappuzha-14.79 per cent; and Idukki-13.80 per cent. Among corporations, Thiruvananthapuram came in at 1.65 per cent and Kollam at 12.21 per cent.

State spared from Bharath bandh

Kerala has been spared from the Bharat bandh declared by farmers and allied organisations today. Voting will go on until 6 pm though fears loom large if this could aggravate the Covid-19 situation. The State Election Commission has said that elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure that mandatory protocols are strictly adhered to.

Electors who tested positive or those quarantined after 3 pm on Monday will be permitted to exercise their franchise after all others have cast their votes by 6 pm. A mock poll was held at 6 am before the actual exercise which began at 7 am.

In the first phase, election is being held to 6,910 wards of the 395 local bodies in the five districts. The five districts have, in all, 88,26,873 electors including 46,68,267 women, 41,58,395 men and 61 transgender voters. The electoral rolls for the five districts also include 42,530 new voters and 150 NRIs. In all, 24,583 candidates are in the fray. The polling stations number 11,225 with 1,697 in urban areas and 9,528 in rural areas.