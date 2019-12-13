CAB protests: Internet services suspended in UP’s Aligarh

Internet services in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district have been blocked since midnight till 5 pm on Friday in view of the protests planned against the amended Citizenship Act.

The administration has denied permission to BSP leader and Mayor Furqaan Ali, who wanted to hold a protest against the passage of the citizenship bill in Parliament, District magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the call given by the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) teachers’ association and students for taking out a protest march and handing over a memorandum to the district authorities.

The AMUTA and students had announced that they would take out a march from the library to the university circle just outside the campus, where they would hand over memorandum.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Parminder Singh told media that no one would be allowed to move out of the campus.

Foolproof security measures have been put into force since early morning and all entry points have been blocked.

In an emergency meeting held on Wednesday, the AMUTA had described the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament as one of the darkest days in the annals of the history of independent India.