CAB protests: Internet services suspended in UP’s Aligarh

TVS’s Apaches now BS-VI compliant and better equipped
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
Internet services in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district have been blocked since midnight till 5 pm on Friday in view of the protests planned against the amended Citizenship Act.
The administration has denied permission to BSP leader and Mayor Furqaan Ali, who wanted to hold a protest against the passage of the citizenship bill in Parliament, District magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the call given by the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) teachers’ association and students for taking out a protest march and handing over a memorandum to the district authorities.
The AMUTA and students had announced that they would take out a march from the library to the university circle just outside the campus, where they would hand over memorandum.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Parminder Singh told media that no one would be allowed to move out of the campus.
Foolproof security measures have been put into force since early morning and all entry points have been blocked.
In an emergency meeting held on Wednesday, the AMUTA had described the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament as one of the darkest days in the annals of the history of independent India.
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
Tata Motors‘ new premium hatch will bring a breath of fresh air to the segment and make you rethink the ...
Often, customers come for an entry-level bike, but drive away a 200 or 250
Along with 390 Adventure, the KTM network will be buzzing with activity from next month
Tightening of presumptive taxation norms under Sec 44 AD, 44 ADA may be on the cards
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
India will soon join the rest of the world in the shift towards passive investing, says Margaret Franklin
While there is a correlation, one does not lead to the other
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
Amandeep Sandhu on how he rediscovered his home state when he delved into the past and present of Punjab
The assault on trees continues even as we seek solace in the words of a poet. But that won’t be enough to save ...
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...