CEO’s Reading List: November 2, 2019

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
Muted Diwali cheer
Primary festival sales numbers from automakers, who were pinning their hopes on improved consumer sentiment, have not been that good with Maruti alone bucking the trend. Retail sales though are improving, said automakers.
Core sector gloom
The index of eight core sectors, believed to be a leading indicator on GDP sank over 5 per cent in September, the worst reading in 14 years, suggesting that the economic data for the quarter may remain bleak.
In layoff mode
Cognizant Tech has announced big layoff plans of 12,000 staff to reduce costs and fund investment projects
On the brink
Following the string of sluggish macro data, India’s manufacturing PMI also showed industry just about escaping contraction for the month of October
Your gold is safe
Rumours of the government planning an amnesty scheme to unearth household gold aren’t true, said a CBDT official.
Against incentives
A WTO panel has ruled against India’s export incentive schemes such as MEIS and EPCG. India plans to go on appeal against the decision
Unending rains
The extended monsoon is now proving to be a liability to kharif output with unseasonal rains hurting harvests.
Preparing ground
Possibly paving the way for the long awaited vehicle scrappage scheme, the Centre has issued draft guidelines for companies setting up vehicle scrapping facilities.
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
Yes. But only if you have a savings account in the bank in which you want to open a fixed deposit
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism