Chennai Leather Fashion Show on Feb 2

Chennai will host the Leather Fashion Show 2020 on February 2, along with the India International Leather Fair to be held from January 31 to February 3. The latest expression of the trends, styles, designs and colours in the world leather fashion will be showcased at the fashion show, said Yavar Dhala, convenor of the fashion show.

For the first time, British global brand Clarks will participate in the event. Fourteen of India’s leading companies will showcase their products from bags to footwear to leather garments. These products are tailor-made for the fashion show and meant for supply to global brands such as Micael Kors, Coach, Tory Burch, Cole Haan, Clarks and Tommy Hilfger, Dhala told newspersons.

The show will have 36 female and 12 male supermodels. They include Varthika Brignath Singh (Miss Universe India 2019); Tejaswini Manogna (Miss Earth 2019); Simrithi Bhatija (Miss India International 2019); Shreya Shanker (Miss India United Continents 2019); Shivan Jhadav (Miss India 2019) and Rishabh Choudhary (Mr India Global 2019).

KR Vijayan, Chairman, Indian Finished Leather Manufacturers and Exporters Association, which is organising the fashion show, said the event that is being held for the last 35 years provides an opportunity for visitors to India to get a preview of the latest trends before the companies take them to international fairs.