Chennai on Saturday witnessed gusty winds and rain, uprooting many trees and causing water logging in many parts of the city as the Cyclonic Storm Fengal is expected to cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast this evening.

Officials were seen clearing the uprooted trees from the roadsides. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that Cyclonic Storm Fengal is expected to cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on Saturday evening, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph.

Meanwhile, officials in Puducherry monitored the situation from the Disaster Management Control Room ahead of the landfall of Fengal.

According to the IMD, Cyclone Fengal over the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwest wards at a speed of 10 kmph and is currently located near latitude 12.3°N and longitude 80.7°E, approximately 100 km east-northeast of Puducherry and 100 km southeast of Chennai.

"It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, close to Puducherry, as a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph, during the evening of November 30. There is a possibility of a slowdown in the system's movement as it approaches the coast. The system is being continuously monitored," the IMD stated.

The IMD also noted that wind speeds in the Tiruvallur to Mayiladuthurai regions are expected to range from 70-90 kmph during landfall. On Sunday, coastal areas from Tiruvallur to Nagapattinam districts are expected to experience wind speeds of 50-70 kmph.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu as the cyclone approached. In Chennai, visuals showed waterlogged roads due to incessant rainfall. Several areas, including New Washermanpet, the Gemini Flyover, and Mount Road, reported ankle-deep waterlogging, causing slow movement and difficulties for vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers.

Cyclone Fengal has also caused rough sea conditions, strong winds, and incessant rainfall in Chennai since last night. The IMD stated that the cyclone is being closely monitored using Doppler weather radars at Chennai (S-band), Sriharikota, and Chennai (X-band), along with satellite observations.

In light of the cyclone, multiple airlines have issued travel advisories and updates on flight services due to the heavy rains in Chennai. Authorities have also advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea due to high waves and turbulent conditions.

Residents have been urged to stay away from beaches, including Marina Beach, Pattinapakkam, and Edward Elliot's Beach, while tourist spots in Puducherry have been temporarily closed as a precaution.