Children’s vax programme to start with Covaxin on Jan 3

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
At the beginning, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will be administered to children in the 15-18 age group from January 3, the Centre said on Tuesday after Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan held a meeting with States to decide on the framework of the children vaccination programme and precautionary doses for the healthcare/frontline workers and elderly people.
According to the Ministry, the Centre will supply more Covaxin doses to the States and share a “supply schedule” in the next few days.
No decision on Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D was taken for inoculation of children, which was also approved for the 12-18 age group. “ZyCov-D may be used in a staggered way for the children vaccination going forward. However, nothing has been finalised on its inclusion in the drive,” said a source.
“Children in the 15-18 age group can either opt for vaccination through the CoWIN portal, or can get the vaccine in their schools. Camps are being planned in schools,” a State immunisation officer told BusinessLine.
He added that healthcare workers will be trained before the programme kicks off.
“Some children might have apprehensions and in case a child develops any sort of side effects, a small training will be imparted to handle such issues,” the source added.
It is to be noted that the two doses of Covaxin will be administered in a gap of 28 days in 15-18 years old children. While the CoWIN registration will begin from January 1, the onsite registration will start from January 3.
In addition, States were informed that they have the option to designate some Covid Vaccination Centres (CVC) exclusively for the 15-18 age group which can also be reflected on CoWIN. This would ensure there is no confusion in administering the vaccines, the release stated.
Meanwhile, States were also instructed to form two separate vaccination teams at the same CVC, one for children and the other for adults to avoid confusion in administration of the right vaccines.
Meanwhile, the Government clarified there is no need for a doctor certificate or prescription to be presented at the vaccination centre.
However, it is still unclear if or not a different vaccine can be taken as a precautionary dose. The healthcare, frontline workers and the elderly can take precautionary shots from January 10.
Sources said the Centre will engage continuously with the States for another two to three days for effective implementation of the children vaccination programme and precautionary doses.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...