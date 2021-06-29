Cipla gets regulator nod to import Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Cipla Ltd has received approval from the country's drugs regulator to import the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc for restricted emergency use, CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
Cipla had on June 28 filed an application with the Drugs Controller General of India to import the vaccine, the report said.
Both Moderna and Cipla did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Moderna's shot will be the fourth vaccine in India after AstraZeneca's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Sputnik V developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute.
After a fall in infections from a daily peak of 400,000 cases in May, India has doubled down on its efforts to vaccinate 940 million adults amid supply constraints and fears of a third wave of pandemic.
India has held talks with several vaccine makers including Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, but nodeal has been signed.
