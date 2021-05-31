Close to commit over $1-b to Moderna for booster vaccine: Cipla to Govt

Seeking fast-track approvals to bring Moderna’s single-dose Covid-19 booster vaccine in India expeditiously, Cipla has requested the government for indemnification and exemptions from price capping, bridging trials and basic customs duty, while stating that it is close to committing over USD 1-billion as advance to the US major, sources said on Monday.

Commending the government for its efforts to increase the vaccine availability, the Indian pharma giant has said its discussions with Moderna on the Covid-19 booster vaccine are nearing finalisation and for that, they are seeking the “partnership and support of the government to make this programme successful”.

Requesting the government to provide confirmation on four critical points — exemption from price restriction, indemnification, bridging trial waiver and basic customs duty exemption, Cipla has said such an assurance will help make this significant financial commitment of more than $1 billion (over ₹7,250 crore) advance to Moderna for its booster vaccine in India, sources privy to the development said.